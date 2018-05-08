Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes celebrates 27th birthday

Man shot in head on Facebook Live says first word (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Family and friends of the man who was shot in the head on Facebook Live celebrated his birthday from the hospital surrounded by his side.

Devyn Holmes turned 27 years old on Monday.

Family and friends left heartfelt messages, photos and memories of their favorite times with Devyn on a Facebook page where people from all over can keep up with his recovery.

Holmes was shot on Easter Sunday while he was inside a vehicle with a woman and another man outside a Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore in southwest Houston.

The woman, identified as Cassandra Damper, allegedly fired the shot. Damper has been charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury.

The victim in a Facebook Live shooting has suffered a medical setback.



Since then, Holmes' family has been sharing health updates about his progress.

On May 3, his family said that Holmes had an emergency procedure because fluid began to build up. He made it through that procedure successfully and is still physically responsive.

Prior to that update, Holmes' family reported that he whispered the word 'alright' in response to someone telling him something. That was his first time speaking in more than a month.

Terrifying Facebook Live video shows the moment Cassandra Nickcole Damper accidentally shot Devyn Holmes in the head.



A GoFundMe account has raised nearly $40,000 to help pay for Holmes' medical expenses and future care.

"The family strongly believes that the prayers and support they have received from all over the nation and the world are fueling Devyn's remarkable recovery," family attorney Shanna Hennigan said in a statement.

The family of Devyn Holmes says doctors are keeping him sedated to allow his brain to heal after being shot in the head on Easter Sunday.



Along with following Devyn's recovery online and leaving well wishes, others may want to show support in other ways.

You can buy a bracelet on the Do It For Devyn Facebook page. The bands are $5.

Mom of man shot on Facebook Live 'amazed' by son's recovery

