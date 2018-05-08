SPORTS

Ready for a championship: What to know about the Rockets' Game 5 in 60 seconds

Here's what you need to know before the Rockets compete in game 5 versus the Jazz Tuesday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Just one win. That's all the Houston Rockets need to advance to the Western Conference finals.

They have the chance to move on Tuesday night in game five of the series against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center.

If you're heading out to the game, here's what you need to know.

One more win: Houston Rockets on the verge of Western Conference finals

Tip-off isn't until 7 p.m., but you'll want to get there early. Former Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell will be part of a Lift-Off Party at 4:30 p.m. followed by Happy Hour at 5:30 p.m. where you can expect special pricing on beer, soda, popcorn and hot dogs.
The Rockets' Clint Capela says fans will need to bring the energy Tuesday night.



Fans will also be treated to a free t-shirt, so they can wear their H-Town pride loudly. Speaking of loud, you'll likely hear one of the biggest cheer sections with the superfan group, the Red Rowdies.

Red Rowdy: Rockets superfan among team's loudest, most colorful

Red Rowdies member Barbara Myers has more than 40 costumes for game days, and she brings the energy.

"It's such an excitement to be around people that are ready for a championship. I'm geared up. I'm hyped, I love it," she said.

Meet Houston Rockets superfan Barbara Myers.



Fans aren't the only ones ready to get the win. Rockets point guard Chris Paul said the team just needs to stay focused to lock it up.

"We just have to come out with the same mentality we had the last two games. Just ready to compete, defend," Paul told reporters.

Get to know Chris Paul

Fun facts about Chris Paul.



If the Rockets advance Tuesday night, they'll face the winner of the Golden State Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans series.

What you didn't know about James Harden

Did you know these five fun facts about James Harden?

Young Houston Rockets center Clint Capela a rising star on the team

Big man is big reason for Rockets' success

