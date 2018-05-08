A north Texas family says their washing machine exploded over the weekend.Faisal Nuree says his wife put a mattress pad into their Samsung top loader on Saturday and a short while later it exploded, with metal flying everywhere."It was a boom sound, and my wife thought maybe something fell from the sky," he said. "We came here and saw what happened. It completely blew up."The family learned the machine was part of a big recall two years ago. Several people were injured by exploding Samsung washers.The couple says they never received a recall notice. Samsung is reportedly in touch with the family.If you want to check to see if your appliances are under recall, visit