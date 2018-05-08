Texas family says Samsung washing machine exploded

EMBED </>More Videos

Washing machine explodes in Texas family's home (KTRK)

IRVING, Texas --
A north Texas family says their washing machine exploded over the weekend.

Faisal Nuree says his wife put a mattress pad into their Samsung top loader on Saturday and a short while later it exploded, with metal flying everywhere.

"It was a boom sound, and my wife thought maybe something fell from the sky," he said. "We came here and saw what happened. It completely blew up."

The family learned the machine was part of a big recall two years ago. Several people were injured by exploding Samsung washers.

The couple says they never received a recall notice. Samsung is reportedly in touch with the family.

If you want to check to see if your appliances are under recall, visit this link.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
appliancestexas newsu.s. & worldtechnologyrecall
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News