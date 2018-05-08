New massive indoor-outdoor bar coming to Midtown

A new bar is in the talks and it could be your next favorite Midtown place.The indoor-outdoor bar Pour Behavior will be debuting late-2018.The bar was brought together by three men well known to the Houston nightlife scene, Joe Arbeely (Lumen Lounge, On The Kirb), Chase LoVullo (Brixx on Washington, V21, Proof Rooftop Lounge) and RoveenAbante (Lincoln Bar).Pour Behavior will not only focus on their draft cocktails, but the owners say they will devote plenty attention to their food as well.The 12,000 square foot bar will operate as more than just a bar. They plan on also serving as a sports bar.