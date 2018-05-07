FAMILY & PARENTING

James Harden's mother giving assist to single moms

EMBED </>More Videos

James Harden mom, Monja Willis wants to show appreciation to other single mothers. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Monja Willis raised one of basketball's biggest stars as a single mom, and now she's helping out other single moms.

"You practice what you preach," Willis said. "You don't talk about it, you be about it. From him seeing me work hard to make sure they were the best they could be, it just comes natural."

Willis raised James Harden, his brother, and his sister by herself in California.

She worked at AT&T for nearly 30 years, and she also had plenty of part-time jobs.

"My kids were getting up at 5 o'clock in the morning to get to the bus stop," she explained.

Today, Willis is her son's manager and has a message for other single moms.

"It's a light at the end of the tunnel," she laughed. "Those kids are going to be grown and you'll be able to do what you want to do."

She'll be honoring 13 single moms on Mother's Day, and one of them could be you!

All you have to do is write a letter (150 words or less) about why you or another mom should be chosen.

Send it to 3TheHardenWay@gmail.com with a name, phone number, and email address.

Winners will receive four special prizes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyHouston RocketsfamilyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
'Carrying Hope' provides comfort to foster children
Holocaust survivor meets family of doctor who saved his life
Couple turns to Ted Oberg for help getting wedding video
Safety group warns of most dangerous summer toys
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News