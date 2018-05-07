Top 4 spots to savor German fare in Houston with beer, bratwurst and Bavarian duck

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top German restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. King's BierHaus
Photo: King's Bierhaus/Yelp
First up is King's BierHaus, situated at 2044 E. T C Jester Blvd. in the Heights. With four stars out of 342 reviews on Yelp, this German beer garden has proven to be a local favorite. Using 100-year-old authentic recipes, this energetic joint serves a modern fusion of German, Austrian and American cuisines.
Come try the Bavarian fried pickles with schnitzel breading, baby dills and specialty dips; the freshly made giant pretzel with Himalayan crystal salt; and the Hungarian stew composed of spicy sauteed pork, light paprika sauce, roasted bell peppers, onions and served with homemade spaetzle (egg noodles) or rice. (You can check out the full menu here.)
2. Rudi Lechner's German Restaurant
Photo: Rudi Lechner's German Restaurant/Yelp
Rudi Lechner's German Restaurant, located at 2503 S. Gessner Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the casual German-Texan spot four stars out of 243 reviews. Serving west Houston since 1976, the restaurant is "all about sausages, Wiener schnitzel, great German beer and wine," explains its website.
Menu offerings include classic latkes(potato pancakes) served with applesauce or sour cream; pork shank cured and roasted with garlic and caraway; and Apfelstrudel, a Viennese-style pastry filled with raisins, walnuts, apples, brown sugar and cinnamon. (You can view the full menu here.)
3. Charivari Restaurant
Photo: Charivari Restaurant/Yelp
Charivari Restaurant, a modern European, French and German spot in Midtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 161 Yelp reviews. Head on over to 2521 Bagby St. to see for yourself.
Transylvanian-born chef Johann Schuster spent years training in the culinary arts, eventually traveling to Germany where he met his wife, Irmgard-Maria, the restaurant's website explains. After falling in love with Houston during a trip, the couple made the move and brought their passion for German cuisine to the United States.
On the menu, you'll find a variety of German specialties including Wiener schnitzel, Bavarian-style roast duck and pork tartare served with organic raw egg and diced onions on a toasted baguette. (You can view the full menu here.)
4. Stuttgarden Tavern
PHOTO: Stuttgarden Tavern/YELP
Last (but not least), check out Stuttgarden Tavern over in the Heights, which has earned four stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar and restaurant at 4002 N. Main St.
"Our food has American and European influences with a strong German foundation," says the company's website. Menu specialties include bratwurst, schnitzel and shepherd's pie. A large assortment of American and European draft beers are consistently rotated, and an extensive wine menu is also available.