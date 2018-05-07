Moments before deadly west Houston crash caught on dashcam

In this newly released dash cam video, we see the beginning of the chase, that would cost an innocent woman her life. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Just released dashcam video shows what happened in the moments before and after a deadly crash in west Houston on Sunday.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constables' Office released the video late Monday showing the deputy's attempt to pull over the crash suspect.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constables have released raw dashcam video which shows the moments before and after a deadly crash in west Houston.


At one point after stopping for the deputy constables, the suspect in the white Cadillac sedan takes off down the Katy Freeway, exiting the freeway onto the feeder road.

Witnesses told deputy constables the vehicle reached speeds up to 100 mph before crashing into another vehicle near Echo Lane.

The driver in the second vehicle died at the scene.

The constables' office said out of respect for the family of the victim, the dashcam video was edited for content and does not show the initial moments after the accident.

1 dead after after chase ends in crash in west Houston
Chase ends in crash in west Houston

