LAC+USC Medical Center seeks to ID patient struck by car in 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials need help identifying man hospitalized for over a year (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES --
The Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center is asking for the public's help to identify a patient who has been hospitalized for over a year.

The man suffered severe traumatic brain injury after being struck by a car, and he was not carrying any ID cards when he was brought by paramedics to the hospital on Jan. 31, 2017, hospital officials said.

Hospital officials described the patient as a Hispanic man, around 52 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with a medium build. He had a shaved head, no facial hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he had no visible tattoos or any distinguishing marks.

If you have any information about this man's identity, you're urged to contact the LAC+USC Medical Center's Department of Social Work at (323) 409-3151.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashhospitalLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News