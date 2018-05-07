Pasadena police are searching for a man accused of taking pictures of women while they were changing in dressing rooms.Authorities say the suspect was allegedly caught snapping photos of women inside their dressing rooms on two separate occasions.The first incident occurred at the Walmart located in the 1100 block of Shaver Street. It was mid-March, and the suspect was caught on multiple surveillance cameras inside the Walmart.He is seen getting a shopping cart and strolling through the store. At some point, police say he went into the ladies dressing room and began snapping pictures of women."A lady had gone into the dressing room and she observed an unknown person reaching underneath the stall and taking photographs of her," said Lt. James Holt of Pasadena Police.According to police reports, the suspect was confronted by one of the women at Walmart, and immediately fled the scene.About a month later in April, police believe the same man went to the Dirt Cheap store of Fairmont Parkway. This time, he went to the women's bathroom, and again, snapped photos of a woman inside the stall."I do think it's very creepy. I don't think anyone should have to mess with something like that," said Cindy Collier, a shopper at the Dirt Cheap store.Witnesses told authorities that in both cases the man left the scene in a 4-door, dark colored vehicle.Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department.