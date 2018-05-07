PETS & ANIMALS

Customers startled by snake on man's head at Houston pizza shop

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers startled by snake on man's head at local pizza shop (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Customers at Luigi's Pizza were in for a major surprise when they visited the pizza shop Sunday afternoon.

ABC13 reporter Christine Dobbyn was among customers who became startled when they spotted the snake hanging out on top of its owner's head.


Dobbyn and her photographer Anthony Reed were stopping to get lunch after a story, when Dobbyn spotted the snake out of the corner of her eye. She said she was only feet away from the foot-long snake and quickly backed away.

Other customers spotted the snake lingering on its owner's head and neck as well, making it the biggest attraction of the night.

Dobbyn says many people went up to the snake's owner and asked him friendly questions.

Our news crew says people were excited and astonished to see how well behaved the animal was. It's not immediately clear if any complaints were made.

RELATED: Man brings his ringtailed lemur to Houston bar

EMBED More News Videos

This may be the most ultimate wingman Houston has ever seen...

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakepizzaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News