A new warning from the government concerning vehicles equipped with Takata airbags.The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration is telling owners of certain models to stop driving them.The vehicles in question are two models of trucks -- many of which are in Houston.Federal officials say repairs for the defective airbags are not being done fast enough on the 2006 Ford Ranger and the 2006 Mazda B-series trucks.The feds want owners to schedule a free repair immediately for their own safety and safety of their families.A couple of years ago, a massive recall of Takata airbags was issued for millions of vehicles worldwide. The airbags are said to be defective and responsible for several deaths, including a Houston-area woman. She was killed when the deployed airbag shot shrapnel into her neck Check the Airbag Recall and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration websites for more information.