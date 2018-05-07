RECALL

Feds issue strong warning that some trucks are too dangerous to drive with defective airbags

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new warning from the government concerning vehicles equipped with Takata airbags.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration is telling owners of certain models to stop driving them.

The vehicles in question are two models of trucks -- many of which are in Houston.

Federal officials say repairs for the defective airbags are not being done fast enough on the 2006 Ford Ranger and the 2006 Mazda B-series trucks.

The feds want owners to schedule a free repair immediately for their own safety and safety of their families.

A couple of years ago, a massive recall of Takata airbags was issued for millions of vehicles worldwide. The airbags are said to be defective and responsible for several deaths, including a Houston-area woman. She was killed when the deployed airbag shot shrapnel into her neck.

RELATED: Ft. Bend Co. officials address teen's airbag death
FT Bend Couty teen becomes the 10th person killed by airbag



Check the Airbag Recall and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration websites for more information.

RELATED: Millions of Texans still driving with potentially deadly airbags
Group working to get Texans to repair recalled Takata airbags.

