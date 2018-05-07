HEALTH & FITNESS

Doctors remove 132-pound tumor from woman's abdomen in Connecticut

EMBED </>More Videos

Liz Cho has more on the giant tumor.

DANBURY, Connecticut --
Doctors at a Connecticut hospital say they removed a 132-pound tumor from a woman's abdomen, and she is expected to recover fully.

The ovarian tumor was diagnosed after the 38-year-old woman reported rapid weight gain of about 10 pounds per week over a two-month period.

The doctors at Danbury Hospital announced Thursday that the five-hour surgery was completed successfully after extensive planning by a team of 25 clinical specialists.

The tumor was benign, but because it was sitting on a major blood vessel doctors say they were concerned about the patient's heart. The patient was also malnourished because the tumor was sitting on her digestive tract.

Pathologists have been conducting genetic tests on the tumor to learn why it grew so quickly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthsurgerytumoru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Antibiotic resistance increasing worldwide, doctors say
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
Pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study shows
Soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News