School passes rule that everyone makes cheerleading squad, or no one

New Jersey school passes rule that everyone makes cheerleading squad, or no one.

EAST HANOVER, New Jersey --
A school in East Hanover, New Jersey has passed a new rule when it comes to the cheerleading squad.

Either everyone makes the squad, or no one does.

This all started after tryouts at the Morris County School, where some cuts were made.

When a parent complained that their child was not allowed on the team, the athletic director changed the policy. Now, anyone who wants to cheer can be on the squad.

The rule is being met with mixed reaction, and strong emotions from students who don't agree.

"I tried my hardest. Now everything is going away because of one child who did not make the team, and their parent complained, so now all my hard work has been thrown out the window," student Stephanie Krueger says.

Some parents say when they complained the principal then threatened to disband the squad altogether.

The school is standing by the decision to allow everyone interested to participate, with the goal of being inclusive.

Hundreds of people are sounding off online about a school's decision to allow everyone to join the cheerleading squad.

