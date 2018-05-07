FOOD & DRINK

Hosting a crawfish boil? Five of the best places to buy crawfish in the Houston area

Here are some of the best places to buy crawfish for your next party. (Gerald Herbert)

By
Hosting a crawfish boil is a unique, fun, and inexpensive way to celebrate Mom, Dad, or a grad. No matter where you live in the Houston area, there are plenty of places to help supply you with mudbugs and all of the fixings.

Roses in Seabrook has been around for nearly 40 years.

They sell live crawfish by the pound seven days a week, but you can get a discount on jumbo crawfish on weekdays.

Mel's Seafood Shack in the Heights will host your crawfish boil on the patio outside their food truck.

Two Louisiana sisters - Melissa and Melanie - boil crawfish the Louisiana way, with the seasonings added to the water, not to the outside of the crawfish.

Boyd's One Stop in Texas City goes to Louisiana every day for their field-run crawfish.

These are crawfish that haven't been sorted by size - you get what you get.

But the price is right. It's less than $2 per pound.
And check out Bug Runners. They are a full-service operation.

These guys will come to your house, cook on site, serve your guests, and clean up.

They also have all of the fixings including corn, potatoes, onion, and sausage.

And there is always your local H-E-B. It's a one-stop shop. You can get everything you need for your party while you're there.

You should plan on purchasing three to four pounds of live crawfish per person, and it's best to buy live crawfish the day you plan to boil them.

Many crawfish sellers will price according to the size. You might be getting a better deal buying the large crawfish rather than jumbo.

