STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

What to buy and not buy in May

EMBED </>More Videos

What to buy or not buy in the month of May.

By
With summer just around the corner, you may be tempted to cash-in on some deals. But according to NerdWallet you may want to hold off on some of those offers.

May is the prime month to buy furniture and appliances.

You can thank the Memorial Day sales for this one. Although the holiday falls on May 28, you'll likely see sales begin a week earlier.

You'll also get your best savings on spring apparel this month. Since these warmer-weather styles have been on the racks for some time now, retailers are likely to bring down the prices.

But you'll want to hold off on purchasing that summertime bathing suit. May is one month too early to see those steep savings.


Pass on the home electronics. You're more than likely going to get bigger and better savings leading up to Black Friday in November.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingclothingappliancessave moneyconsumerstretch your dollar
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Buy clothes for just $1 at this resale shop Wednesday
Houston family launches site to save you big when bulk shopping
Picture perfect: When to use your phone versus a camera for photos
Top-rated robot vacuums under $300
Take advantage of these FREE things for dad
More stretch your dollar
SHOPPING
Mother sending warning after two G.E. microwaves caught fire
Summer Solstice 2018: Freebies, deals and activities
Houston family launches site to save you big when bulk shopping
Prime Wardrobe: What to know about 'try before you buy'
Target apologizes for 'Baby Daddy' Father's Day card
More Shopping
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News