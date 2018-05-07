Chase suspect charged with murder after crash killed innocent driver in west Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say they expect charges to be filed soon against the 19-year-old involved in a crash that killed a 57-year-old woman during a chase. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Charges have been filed against a 19-year-old driver who police say ran a red light during a high speed police chase and killed an innocent woman.

It all started around 9 p.m. Sunday when a driver in a white Cadillac was pulled over by a Precinct 5 deputy on I-10. Police have identified the driver as Juan Jesus Sosa-Montes.

Sosa-Montes initially stopped, but as the deputy walked to the car, he sped off, exiting at Echo Lane and the I-10 feeder road.

Witnesses say they saw the Cadillac going at least 100 miles an hour before crashing into a blue Nissan Rogue, killing the 57-year-old woman driving it.

"The driver ran the red light, struck a vehicle that was proceeding north and pushed that vehicle into a pole. The driver of that vehicle was dead on the scene," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

Rene Ochoa found out at midnight that his sister, Leticia Ochoa Ali, died in a car accident.

"It hurts, this news, it's like a bad dream," he said.

The victim's brother says his sister leaves behind four adult children and the family is now heartbroken her life would end this way.

"They don't think of the consequences," Rene Ochoa said. "What can I say?"

Sosa-Montes, 19 has been charged with murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The passenger in the white Cadillac was an 18-year-old girl. Both driver and passenger were seriously injured in the crash. They were taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at the intersection where an innocent driver was killed during a chase.

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasehigh-speed chaseperson killeddriver killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News