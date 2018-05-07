Police: Deli worker stabbed in fight over price of salad

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on the stabbing at a Lower East Side deli.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A deli employee in Manhattan was stabbed after a fight over the price of salad, police say.

Two women got into the verbal argument with a male employee at a deli located at 219 East Broadway on the Lower East Side around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the women left the store and came back with another man. The man then got into a verbal dispute with the employee, and grabbed the garbage can outside and threw it at the door.

The employee and suspect then got into a physical fight and the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the employee in the arm.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingsaladu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News