FOOD & DRINK

Texas-based company recalling smoked sausage products over contamination concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas-based company recalling smoked sausage products. (KTRK)

If you have smoked sausage products from Eddy Packing Company, you may want to check the labels.

The company, based in Yoakum, Texas, is recalling approximately 49,558 pounds of smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The items were originally processed on April 5 with packing dates of April 5-6.

Some of the recalled products include:

  • Eddy Premium Smoked Sausage

  • Dickey's Barbecue Pit Fresh Polish Sausage


These items were shipped to food service and retail locations in California, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

To see the full list, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecalltexas news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News