JOB FAIR

Memorial Hermann to host career fair for employees impacted by Bay Area Regional Medical Center closing

EMBED </>More Videos

Memorial Hermann is hosting a career fair May 7-9 for employees impacted by the closing of the Bay Area Regional Medical Center.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Memorial Hermann is hosting a career fair May 7-9 for employees impacted by the closing of the Bay Area Regional Medical Center.

A team of recruiters and hiring managers will be on-hand to help find career opportunities within the Memorial Hermann system.

RELATED: Bay Area Regional Medical Center announces plan to close, file for bankruptcy
EMBED More News Videos

Nurses and staff at Bay Area Regional Medical Center said they were shocked by today's bankruptcy announcement.



Click here to register and attend any of the three events listed, all in the same location:

Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Professional Building 2nd floor classroom
  • Monday, May 7 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Tuesday, May 8 - 3 to 7 p.m.

  • Wednesday, May 9 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careerslayoffcareershospital closingjob fairHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JOB FAIR
Cheers! Saint Arnold's brewery hosting job fair June 4
SET YOUR ALARM: Job fair in NE Houston Wednesday
City of Houston holding job fair today
Looking for a job? City of Houston hosting job fair Wednesday
More job fair
CAREERS
Looking for a job? City of Houston holds career fair today
Who's working in Houston on the graveyard shift?
Multi Media Journalist
Producer
Want a raise? How to convince your boss you're worth it
More Careers
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News