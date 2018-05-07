HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Memorial Hermann is hosting a career fair May 7-9 for employees impacted by the closing of the Bay Area Regional Medical Center.
A team of recruiters and hiring managers will be on-hand to help find career opportunities within the Memorial Hermann system.
Click here to register and attend any of the three events listed, all in the same location:
Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Professional Building 2nd floor classroom
- Monday, May 7 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 8 - 3 to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 9 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.