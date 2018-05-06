CULTUREMAP

26 ultra-exciting restaurants opening in Houston this summer, from Chris Shepherd to Nobu

EMBED </>More Videos

26 ultra-exciting restaurants opening in Houston this summer (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
After a banner 2017 for new restaurants in Houston, this year is off to a bit of a slow start. Seriously, what's the best restaurant to open in Houston this year?

And before someone heads to the comments to type "Nancy's Hustle" or "Doris Metropolitan," remember they opened in December.

That's not to say some interesting places haven't arrived. Take your pick among Feges BBQ, Rodeo Goat, Fig & Olive, or Night Heron as places diners are happy have opened, but none of them are as ambitious as the beginning of 2017 when places like Xochi, One Fifth, and Riel definitively raised the game for dining in Houston.

Read more from CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodculturemaprestaurantsHouston
CULTUREMAP
Houston Zoo aiming to remove all plastic bottles, bags, straws
Nicki Minaj and Future join forces for a worldwide tour
Grand Texas hotel checks in with coveted 5-star rating
Houston exhibit offers rare glimpse inside the Sistine Chapel
10 new Houston happy hours to start summer right
More culturemap
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News