UNSOLVED CRIME

Family in search of answers 3 years after son's carjacking murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Family in search of answers 3 years after son's murder (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A family has been waiting for three long years for the person who killed their son to be brought to justice.

Eyewitness News reporter Christine Dobbyn spoke with Adrian Madrigal's family as they held a vigil for him.
EMBED More News Videos

Vigil with family in search of answers 3 years after son's carjacking murder



Madrigal's family held a vigil Sunday and prayed for justice. They honored his life with music and prayer.

The case has gone cold, and no arrests have been made.

Police believe Madrigal was the victim of a carjacking. Eyewitnesses said they heard shots in the area and saw a man drive off in a white four-door Sedan, and another in a black GMC Yukon.

Madrigal was visiting his friend just five blocks from home when he was killed. He would have been 19 this year.

If anyone has information on this murder, call 713-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdercarjackingmurder mysteryunsolved crimevigilHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNSOLVED CRIME
Security guard's death remains a mystery after suspects tried to rob him
Man's family searches for answers close to 1 year after his murder
What happened? Mysterious unsolved deaths in the Houston area
HAUNTING MURDER: Galveston store owner stabbed in the heart
'Someone hated her': HCC student's killer never found
More unsolved crime
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News