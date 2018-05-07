SCHOOL THREAT

Houston Community College's Central College campus closed Monday due to shooting threat

The Houston Community College Central Campus will be closed Monday because school leaders say someone made a shooting threat on social media. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Community College's Central College campus will be closed on Monday due to a shooting threat, HCC officials said.

In a release, the college said the campus on Holman Street received a threat on social media this weekend.

"HCC takes all matters with implications for the security of its students, faculty and staff seriously. HCC and its police department are actively working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat in an effort to eliminate the risk of harm," the college said in a statement.

"I think it's a good thing they are going to step up security and everything but the whole situation is worrisome," Blake, a student from HCC's Spring campus said. "In today's climate, is it good they are canceling classes where the threat was made. Yes, it's definitely safe than sorry."

While the central campus will be closed, students can expect increased security at the remaining campuses in Houston.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCC PD at 713-718-8888.

Full release from HCC:
"Houston Community College will close its Central College campus at 1300 Holman Street tomorrow due to a shooting threat made on social media this weekend. HCC takes all matters with implications for the security of its students, faculty and staff seriously. HCC and its police department are actively working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat in an effort to eliminate the risk of harm. HCC will provide additional security at each of its other campuses while this matter is under investigation. If you are aware of any information that would be helpful, please contact HCC PD at 713-718-8888. All updates will be available on our website, www.hccs.edu."
