Infant mauled to death by family's dog

An infant died after being mauled by a dog in Sherman Oaks on Saturday, police said.

SHERMAN OAKS, California --
An infant died after being mauled by a dog in Los Angeles on Saturday, police said.

The attack happened Saturday inside a home in the 14400 block of Benefit Street in Sherman Oaks.

The 3-month-old infant was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police later announced the child had died.

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of the baby," LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza with the Van Nuys Area wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends."

Police say there were three dogs of different breeds at the home. They were taken into custody and DNA samples were taken to determine which dog or dogs were responsible for the attack.

It was not immediately clear how the attack happened.
