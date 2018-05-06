Resident shoots suspect found burglarizing cars in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man who broke into multiple vehicles is in the hospital after being shot by a resident in southwest Houston.

The incident happened outside of a complex on Sharpview near Cook Road.

Police say a woman spotted a man breaking into vehicles on her surveillance camera Sunday morning.

The woman's husband went outside to confront the suspect, and the two men got into an altercation. The husband fired two shots, striking the suspect in the leg.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
