HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Three firefighters and two patients were transported to the hospital after a driver slammed into their ambulance Sunday morning.
Update: five people taken to the hospital when a vehicle swerved around the ambulance, forcing it to hit a traffic pole. All patients expected to survive. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/gGRSpTgpVf— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 6, 2018
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the southwest freeway near Beechnut.
Houston Fire Department says three firefighters were transporting two injured patients to the hospital when a driver ran a red light and slammed into their vehicle.
Witnesses told Eyewitness News that the driver at-fault jumped out of their vehicle and ran from the scene.
Police are working to find the driver.