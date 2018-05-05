Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship

A busted water line turned a cruise vacation into a nightmare for dozens of Carnival passengers.
On Thursday, gushing water flooded 50 rooms on Carnival's Dream cruise ship.
The flooding was caused by a broken fire suppression system.
Crew members used buckets to scoop the water and clean up.
Passengers impacted by the flooding were refunded their money, given a 50 percent discount on a future cruise and given the option to leave the ship with free airfare home.
