Spurs' Becky Hammon plans to interview with Bucks for head coaching job

Spurs' Becky Hammon plans to interview with Bucks for head coaching job. (KTRK)

MILWAUKEE --
San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon plans to interview for the Milwaukee Bucks' coaching job, a person familiar with the search told The Associated Press.

The person requested anonymity because the team does not comment on potential candidates.

A woman has never been a head coach in the NBA. Hammon is the first female assistant in the league.

ESPN.com first reported the planned interview.

Hammon just finished her fourth season as an assistant with the Spurs. She served as coach of the Spurs' Las Vegas Summer League entry in 2015 and 2016.

Hammon retired after the 2014 WNBA season following a 16-year playing career.

The Bucks have said they have a thorough plan and process in place to hire their next coach, but with no timeline. Interim coach Joe Prunty is also expected to interview for the job after the former assistant led the team to a 21-16 record following Jason Kidd's firing in late January.

The job is attractive because of a new arena opening in the fall and budding NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo leading a young core.

The Bucks took a small step forward this year after winning 44 games, two better than last year. They were eliminated in seven games in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, a year after losing in six in the first round to Toronto.
