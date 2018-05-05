FREE MOVIE! Watch "Selena" on Cinco de Mayo in Midtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're looking for something to do on Cinco de Mayo for free, your perfect chill spot is in Midtown.
While in Midtown, you can watch a free showing of "Selena." The movie starts at 8 p.m. in Bagby Park.
Selena made her musical debut in her father's Mexican restaurant in 1980 and went on to release her first record in 1986.
WATCH: Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena
But little did we know, that would just be the beginning.
Her career achievements included becoming the first female Tejano artist to earn a gold record in 1991 and performing for a record-breaking crowd in the Astrodome at RodeoHouston in 1995.
Tragically, she was shot and killed that same year by her business associate Yolanda Saldivar.