ANIMAL RESCUE

Pearland doughnut shop employees, customers rescue ducklings after they fall in sewage drain

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of ducklings were rescued Saturday afternoon in Pearland. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
People worked together to rescue a family of ducklings after they fell into a sewage drain while trying to follow their mother.

Josephine Pena says she was at Pena's Donut Heaven and Grill in Pearland around 10 a.m. when the ducks fell into the drain.


Employees and customers of the doughnut shop worked for about two to three hours to make sure the ducks got out okay.

Pena says they are currently unsure of what to do with the ducklings, and they're looking for an organization to take them in.
EMBED More News Videos

VIEWER VIDEO: Group of ducklings rescued in Pearland.

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescueduckPearland
