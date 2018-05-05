ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Micheal B. Jordan met with college student who contacted him on social media

Micheal B. Jordan met with a fan who contacted him on social media

One Temple University student is inspiring social media users everywhere after meeting up with Michael B. Jordan.

Earlier this week, Sylvia Wilson decided to slide into the actor's social media messages after hearing he was on campus filming Creed II.

The actor surprisingly messaged back, and now Wilson is getting a lot of praise for her boldness.

People are also asking what the actor smells like, and Wilson says Mahogany Teakwood from Bath and Body Works, but better.
