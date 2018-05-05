SOCIETY

Hundreds celebrate community and culture at Houston's Cinco de Mayo Parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Cinco de Mayo Parade 2018 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Families turned out in droves as LULAC District VIII presented the 25th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade in downtown Houston Saturday morning.

The parade started at the corner of Hamilton and Texas, and featured marching bands, car clubs, floats, local celebrities and elected officials.

The Cinco de Mayo Parade is a family fun-filled event in celebration of our rich culture in the greater Houston area and in commemoration of the date the Mexican Army's unlikely victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza.

Acompáñenos el sábado, 6 de mayo, a las 10 de la mañana, en el centro de Houston, para disfrutar juntos del colorido desfile anual del Cinco de Mayo, presentado por LULAC. El desfile iniciará frente al Parque Minute Maid y recorrerá las calles de Texas, Caroline y Preston. Este año nuestro Gran Marshal será el Superintendente Richard Carranza de HISD y nuestro Gran Marshal Honorario será la Princesa Elena de Avalor de Disney.

PHOTOS: The 2017 Cinco de Mayo parade in downtown Houston


The Mission of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is to advance the economic condition, educational attainment, political influence, housing, health and civil rights of the Hispanic population of the United States. For more information, visit www.lulacd8.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycinco de mayoparadecommunityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News