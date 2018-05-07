Elementary school principal accused of buying clothes and toys with $5,000 in public funds

EMBED </>More Videos

A well-respected elementary school princiipal misused nearly $5K of funds. An audit discovered personal purchases such as Bluetooth speakers, Smart Watch and clothing. (KTRK)

DES MOINES, Iowa --
An elementary school principal in Iowa is accused of going on a spending spree with public funds.

Eric Van Dorin resigned last August.

Des Moines Public School District documents show they began an internal audit of purchases made by Van Dorin with school funds from July 2015 to July 2017.

The audit revealed just under $5,000 of items purchased were for personal use.

They included clothing, Bluetooth speakers, a smart watch and nearly $2,000 worth of sports memorabilia and collectible figurines like Funko Pops, which were displayed in his office.
WHO-TV reports Van Dorin reimbursed the school for more than $1,800 and returned some of the items purchased.

The board of educational examiners has suspended his teaching license until June 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
principalu.s. & worldmoneyeducationIowa
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News