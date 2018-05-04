SOCIETY

Miracle Mission: Foti talks about the moments of his Ecuador trip that impact him the most

EMBED </>More Videos

In an Eyewitness News extra, Foti Kallergis talks points of his trip to Ecuador that impacted him the most. Like Foti on Facebook: ReporterFotiKallergis. (KTRK)

While traveling to Ecuador with flight attendant Ken Bridges, Eyewitness News reporter Foti Kallergis met with villagers, young and old, who have had to deal with life in the face of obstacles.

In this web extra to ABC13.com, Kallergis looks back at his journey with Bridges through IR68. He recalls meeting a family with an 11-year-old child who has had to take care of his four younger siblings while his parents go to work.

In addition, Foti talks about his meeting with an elderly villager who has remained steadfast next to the place she once called home.

Watch Foti's story in the video above, and if you would like to make a donation to IR68, you can visit this page.
FOTI HIGH FIVE: Miracle Mission: Meet the flight attendant who's helping children around the world

EMBED More News Videos

Miracle Mission: Meet the man who's helping children in 20 countries.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcharityUnited Airlinesunited arilines
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News