FOOD & DRINK

4J Brewing Company taps into Spring Branch West

EMBED </>More Videos

New woman-owned brewery opens in Spring Branch

By Hoodline
A new brewery has opened its doors in Spring Branch West. Called 4J Brewing Company, the fresh arrival is located at 1348 Cedar Post Ln.

Co-owner Jennifer Edwards said the women-owned brewery is a family project, with her mother Marilyn as co-owner and her father overseeing the brewery's beer development, Eater Houston reports.

According to the company's web site, Edwards' parents also own 4J Ranch in Blue, where they feed 90 percent of the brewery's spent grain "to feed cattle, hogs, deer, and other wildlife."

Currently in development are four different beers, including a blonde, pale ale, an amber and a stout. Seasonal and specialty beers will eventually be added to the selection as well.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it three stars.

Kyle C., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 15, said: "Loved the low key atmosphere. The staff were very friendly and the dialogue with them flowed easily."

4J Brewing Company's taproom is open most Saturdays from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. To make sure it's serving customers, call ahead: 713-678-0776.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News