HPD officer relieved of duty accused of exposing himself to girl and her mom at red light

Ricky Flakes, a 10-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, is off the job after being charged with indecency with a child.

A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty after he allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl and her mother while they were stopped in their vehicle at a red light.

Ricky Flakes, 35, was a 10-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and is now facing charges of indecency with a child.

According to charging documents, Flakes was driving alongside the victims on Greenhouse Road in west Harris County when they stopped at a traffic light.

That is when Flakes allegedly exited his vehicle and exposed his genitals to the girl and her mother. The woman told deputies Flakes then ran a red light to get away from their vehicle.

Charging documents allege that Flakes laughed at the allegations when he was questioned by deputies, and said he was involved in a road rage incident with the woman.

He claims he was texting and driving when he accidentally veered into the next lane, partially forcing the woman off the roadway.

Flakes alleges the woman screamed at him in Spanish as he drove off.

Deputies said the 14-year-old corroborated her mother's story in a separate interview.
