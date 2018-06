A security guard and his young son are recovering at the hospital after an accidental shooting. It happened around 8:30 Friday morning at a home on Delno and Simpson in Central Fresno.Fresno Police said the armed security guard had his weapon on a dresser and he fumbled when grabbing it, firing a shot. The security guard suffered a bullet wound to the hand and his four-year-old son was shot in the elbow.Both are expected to recover.