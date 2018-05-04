Day care where 1-year-old was beaten ordered to be closed

EMBED </>More Videos

Day care where toddler was beaten has been ordered closed (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
State authorities have ordered the closure of an Indianapolis day care where a mother says an attack left her 1-year-old son with a bloodied and swollen face.

The Family and Social Services Administration spokeswoman Marni Lemons says the KiddieGarden day care was ordered closed Tuesday.

Tiffany Griffin says her 1-year-old son was hospitalized Monday after suffering a scratched, swollen and bloodied face in an attack at the day care.

Griffin says she doesn't believe the day care owner's contention that a 2-year-old girl attacked her son.

The FSSA closure order says a child was injured "due to a lack of supervision" and that KiddieGarden poses "an immediate threat to the life and well-being of the children" in its care.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredchild abuseday careu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News