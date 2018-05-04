Places to party for Cinco de Mayo

HOUSTON, Texas --There are dozens of Cinco De Mayo parties and celebrations around town. Here is a list of some of the places hosting Cinco De Mayo events and parties.
CARACOL
2200 Post Oak Blvd
Brunch is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., you can get Krug de Mayo champagne and oysters for $95. From 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., enjoy happy hour drink specials at the bar from Espolon tequila, Campari and Grand Marnier. Mariachi music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mexican-style crawfish boil ($25) and fish taco plates ($16).
El Big Bad
419 Travis
From Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 6, check out the live music, drink specials, photo booth, and a donkey, too!
Cinco in the City at Silver Street Studios
2000 Edwards
Enjoy this family cultural experience from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration features regional samplings from Cuchara Restaurant and Jarritos. Vendors will be selling treats like aguas frescas, churros, elote and more! Musical acts will take the main stage, complete with mariachis, ballet folklorico and Aztec dancers.
Pico's
3601 Kirby
If you're looking for margarita specials, this is the spot. Starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 2 a.m. with music, drink specials, and a street food stand.
El Patio
6444 Westheimer
From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., house margaritas are $7.25. You can also enjoy $5 tamales, $4 flautas, and $6 mini ceviche and Nachos Villasana. There will be mariachi music and a DJ spinning records, too.
Eight Row Flint
1039 Yale
Get $5 margaritas all day, plus Eight Row Flint is bringing back the Big Ass Frozen Margarita, served in a 16-ounce goblet for $16.
Market Square Park
301 Milam
Starting a 5 p.m., Cinco de Mayo festivities at Market Square Park, including a concert in the park.
Berryhill
702 E 11th St
9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Here's what you need to know: $5 Margaritas all day, $5 tostadas and 2-for-1 single tamales.
Henke Pillot
809 Congress Avenue
Live music, mariachis, and performances from La Fuerza Dance Company begin at 2 p.m.
Washington Ave Block Party
5334 Washington Avenue
From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., hang out with Clutch Bar Houston, Lincoln Bar Houston, Fuego's Saloon and Concrete Cowboy all in one place.
Sylvia's
6401 Woodway and 1140 Eldridge Pkwy.
Margarita specials will be featured all day, including Sylvia's House Margarita for $6.50.
Chuy's
All-day drink specials on domestic beer, Texas martinis, and margaritas. May 6th, come in for $5 Tito's Bloody Marys all day.
Hugo's
1600 Westheimer
Specials all day as well as Cinco de Mayo Street Foods on the Mexico brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by Happy Hour from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Live mariachi music from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Xochi
1777 Walker
Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with cocktail specials for $7.50. From 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. there will be a happy hour with special drinks presented by Espolon Tequila and Grand Marnier. Live music from 5 to 9 p.m.
Alice Blue
250 W. 19th St.
Come chow down on pozole, ceviche and campachana all day along with $5 margaritas, palomas and micheladas.
Pistolero's
1517 Westheimer
Parking lot party from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. with $6 Sauza margaritas.