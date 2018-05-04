Places to party for Cinco de Mayo

There are dozens of Cinco De Mayo parties and celebrations around town. Here is a list of some of the places hosting Cinco De Mayo events and parties.2200 Post Oak BlvdBrunch is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., you can get Krug de Mayo champagne and oysters for $95. From 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., enjoy happy hour drink specials at the bar from Espolon tequila, Campari and Grand Marnier. Mariachi music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mexican-style crawfish boil ($25) and fish taco plates ($16).419 TravisFrom Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 6, check out the live music, drink specials, photo booth, and a donkey, too!2000 EdwardsEnjoy this family cultural experience from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration features regional samplings from Cuchara Restaurant and Jarritos. Vendors will be selling treats like aguas frescas, churros, elote and more! Musical acts will take the main stage, complete with mariachis, ballet folklorico and Aztec dancers.3601 KirbyIf you're looking for margarita specials, this is the spot. Starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 2 a.m. with music, drink specials, and a street food stand.6444 WestheimerFrom 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., house margaritas are $7.25. You can also enjoy $5 tamales, $4 flautas, and $6 mini ceviche and Nachos Villasana. There will be mariachi music and a DJ spinning records, too.1039 YaleGet $5 margaritas all day, plus Eight Row Flint is bringing back the Big Ass Frozen Margarita, served in a 16-ounce goblet for $16.301 MilamStarting a 5 p.m., Cinco de Mayo festivities at Market Square Park, including a concert in the park.702 E 11th St9 a.m. - 11 p.m.Here's what you need to know: $5 Margaritas all day, $5 tostadas and 2-for-1 single tamales.809 Congress AvenueLive music, mariachis, and performances from La Fuerza Dance Company begin at 2 p.m.5334 Washington AvenueFrom 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., hang out with Clutch Bar Houston, Lincoln Bar Houston, Fuego's Saloon and Concrete Cowboy all in one place.6401 Woodway and 1140 Eldridge Pkwy.Margarita specials will be featured all day, including Sylvia's House Margarita for $6.50.All-day drink specials on domestic beer, Texas martinis, and margaritas. May 6th, come in for $5 Tito's Bloody Marys all day.1600 WestheimerSpecials all day as well as Cinco de Mayo Street Foods on the Mexico brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by Happy Hour from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Live mariachi music from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.1777 WalkerBrunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with cocktail specials for $7.50. From 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. there will be a happy hour with special drinks presented by Espolon Tequila and Grand Marnier. Live music from 5 to 9 p.m.250 W. 19th St.Come chow down on pozole, ceviche and campachana all day along with $5 margaritas, palomas and micheladas.1517 WestheimerParking lot party from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. with $6 Sauza margaritas.