Cooking With ABC13 - Zucchini Spaghetti

Zucchini Spaghetti from David Nuno
Ingredients:
4- Zucchini squash
1 lb ground beef
Cilantro (Fresh- 1 bunch)
GOYA Minced Garlic - 1 TBS
GOYA Sofrito - Cup
GOYA Ground Cumin - 1 TSP
GOYA Oregano -1 TSP
GOYA Adobo - 1 TSP
GOYA Tomato Sauce - 2 eight ounce cans
Instructions
- Brown grown beef in a skillet over medium heat, and drain grease from the pan.
- Add Garlic, Tomato Sauce, Sofrito, Cumim and Oregano to skillet and heat over medium, stirring ingredients together for about 4 minutes.
- The Zucchini (3-4) is simply cut using Spiralizer or julienne peeler. Sauté in a small amount of olive oil, salt and pepper about 3 minutes.
- Serve zucchini noodles over sauce and top with fresh cilantro and parmesan cheese.
Click Here For Printable Recipe