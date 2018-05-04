FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - Zucchini Spaghetti

Let's Get Cooking!

Zucchini Spaghetti from David Nuno
EMBED More News Videos

Cooking With ABC13 - Zucchini Spaghetti

Ingredients:

4- Zucchini squash
1 lb ground beef
Cilantro (Fresh- 1 bunch)
GOYA Minced Garlic - 1 TBS
GOYA Sofrito - Cup
GOYA Ground Cumin - 1 TSP
GOYA Oregano -1 TSP
GOYA Adobo - 1 TSP
GOYA Tomato Sauce - 2 eight ounce cans

Instructions

- Brown grown beef in a skillet over medium heat, and drain grease from the pan.

- Add Garlic, Tomato Sauce, Sofrito, Cumim and Oregano to skillet and heat over medium, stirring ingredients together for about 4 minutes.

- The Zucchini (3-4) is simply cut using Spiralizer or julienne peeler. Sauté in a small amount of olive oil, salt and pepper about 3 minutes.

- Serve zucchini noodles over sauce and top with fresh cilantro and parmesan cheese.

Click Here For Printable Recipe
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookingfoodgoya
FOOD & DRINK
Houston's hot pizzeria makes Food Network list of best in the U.S.
Bush-beloved barbecue joint plots epic return to Rice Military
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
It's Coney Day! Celebrate with 95 cent coneys at JCI Grill
More Food & Drink