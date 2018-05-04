Man uses fancy footwork to trip armed suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Man with cane trips armed suspect fleeing police (KTRK)

COLUMBUS, Ohio --
Police in Columbus, Ohio, have thanked a man named Bill whose "fancy footwork" helped catch a suspect running from them on April 3.

Police said Bill, who appears in footage of the incident with a walking cane, was waiting outside a library when he saw officers chasing on foot an 18-year-old armed male suspect.

Bill can be seen sticking out a leg to trip up the suspect, a move which they said "likely saved" his life.

Police recovered a Glock 9mm pistol from the suspect, who had a criminal record and, they said, "went back to jail."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & world
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News