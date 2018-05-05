COOL SPACES

Enjoy delicious southern food at the oldest cafe in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Enjoy delicious suothern food at Café Texan. (KTRK)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Step into Café Texan on Main Street in downtown Huntsville and you'll take a trip back in time.

Café Texan first opened its doors more than 82 years ago.

"We have not been able to find another Café that's older in the state of Texas," Owner John Strickland said.

Strickland pays tribute to the history of Huntsville with archival photos and memorabilia of the town's square during the 1930's.

This Huntsville staple for generations young and old, still displays its original neon sign outside from its grand opening in 1936.

Inside, customers dine on the original countertop and diner-style bar stools.

Café Texan is most famous for their chicken fried steak and all the comfort food on the menu is made from scratch.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcafescool spacesHuntsville
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL SPACES
Brindley Trail: Mountain biking in Sugar Land
Secret Hideaway: Ambrosia is Upper Kirby's hidden gem
Inside look at the largest strawberry farm in Texas
Brewston: Inside Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery
More cool spaces
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News