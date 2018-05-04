SOCIETY

Wind-blown trampoline in neighbor's yard sparks ugly feud

EMBED </>More Videos

Wind-blown trampoline in neighbor's yard sparks ugly feud (KTRK)

COLORADO (KTRK) --
A windstorm in Colorado has sparked a dispute between two neighbors over a trampoline, and it's getting ugly.

Russell Cordova says his family just wants their trampoline back after a windstorm blew it into their neighbor's yard.

"Unusual. It just blows me away. I don't understand what the motive is from them keeping our trampoline," Cordova said.

The neighbor says the trampoline damaged his flagpole as it landed in his backyard, so it's staying in his possession until Cordova pays for the damages.

"I think they're going to let it sit there a little to taunt us and then take it down and throw it away or something," Cordova said.

While the fight continues, another neighbor connected with Cordova on social media and offered to give the family a trampoline if the "angry neighbor" doesn't return the original.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfightstormwind damageu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News