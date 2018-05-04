Parents want answers after they say their son lost consciousness after being hypnotized on prom night

Parents in Nebraska want answers after their son was hypnotized on prom night.

OMAHA, Nebraska (KTRK) --
Parents of a Nebraska high school student want answers after they say their son's prom night turned into a hospital visit, as well as a night the teen says he doesn't remember.

Elizabeth and Harrell Cox say their hearts dropped when their son's date banged on their door Sunday morning. They claim their son, Jaylin, was going in and out of consciousness after being hypnotized.

"I don't really remember anything. Only thing I remember was when I woke up in middle of the hypnosis and then he put me back to sleep and I fell. That's all I remember," says Jaylin.

Video shows Jaylin being hypnotized and falling twice. His parents worry he hit his head.

They believe his odd behavior that night was caused by being hypnotized or the fall.

"I don't know what happened, what took place at that event and why they would even allow a kid to participate in something like that without the consent of us," said Elizabeth Cox to WOTW-TV.

The Bellevue Public School District says the event was hosted by the school, but not put on by the school.

The district adds it is working with Jaylin and his family on what will come next.
