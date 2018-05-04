Father charged with child neglect and OWI after kids fall out of moving vehicle

A Wisconsin father faces charges after his two babies fall out of van he was driving. One boy is still hospitalized. His brother is being cared for by family. (KTRK)

SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin --
A father is facing several charges after his two little boys fell out of his vehicle.

The man was driving a cargo van when the backdoor opened up and two toddlers fell out. Authorities and witnesses say the father kept on driving.

Two women in a vehicle behind him witnessed what happened and helped save the kids.

"I just got out. I picked one of the babies up. He was completely naked, and then someone else picked up the second baby," Alexis Heckert told WITI-TV.
The father ended up driving all the way home. When police arrived, he was arrested for child neglect and operating a motor vehicle while impaired. He has four other impaired driving convictions.

Lt. Douglas Tennison with Sheboygan Police said, "Made contact at the home and ended up arresting the father for child neglect and also a fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while impaired."

The father says he did not know his sons fell out of the van.

Police say one of the boys is still hospitalized with a skull fracture. The other child is being cared for by a relative while the investigation continues.
