Sex assault suspect caught on camera attacking woman

MIAMI, Florida --
Police released disturbing video of a suspect trying to force a woman into her house in an effort to get the public's help in finding him.

The man attacked the 29-year-old woman as she returned home. She escaped, but with the suspect still on the loose, she's still very shaken and afraid to leave the house.

"I'm still scared," she told WSVN. "I can't even sleep at night."

The victim is too shaken up to show her face after fighting off danger at her own doorstep by a man police describe as armed and dangerous.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Tavares Canty, wanted for attempted kidnapping and sexual battery. They say he's seen on video trying to force his way inside of that woman's home.

After a struggle, the victim got away unharmed.

Unfortunately, another woman would also become a victim. About an hour after this struggle, police say Canty broke into a nearby home and sexually assaulted the woman inside at gunpoint, leaving the area after the attack on a bike.

Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz said, "He is very violent. He has numerous previous charges of robbery, burglary, weapons possession, and we do know that he was armed in this sexual assault."

Officials are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
