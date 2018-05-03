PRODUCT RECALLS

Kroger recalls 35,000 lbs. of ground beef for possible contamination

More than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef sold at Kroger stores are being recalled (Credit: The FDA)

LENOIR, North Carolina --
More than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef sold at Kroger stores are being recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign objects including hard plastic.

The beef was produced by JBS USA, Inc. which is based in Lenoir, N.C.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service announced the recall on Wednesday after a customer found hard blue items inside one of the products.

The raw ground beef items included in the recall were produced on March 22, 2018.

Anyone who has possibly contaminated ground beef should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

These affected items were shipped to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana for further distribution to retail locations.

The following products are subject to recall:

  • 3-lb. tray packages containing "Kroger GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN - 27% FAT" with product code 95051, UPC: 011110975645, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018
  • 1-lb. tray packages containing "Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN - 20% FAT" with product code 95052, UPC: 011110969729, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018
  • 3-lb. tray packages containing "Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN - 20% FAT" with product code 95053, UPC of 011110969705, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018
  • 1-lb. tray packages containing "PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 80% LEAN - 20% FAT GROUND CHUCK" with product code 95054, UPC: 011110971395, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018
  • 1-lb. tray packages containing "Kroger GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN - 15% FAT" with product code 95055, UPC: 011110969682, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018
  • 1-lb. tray packages containing "Kroger GROUND SIRLOIN 90% LEAN - 10% FAT GROUND BEEF" and product code 95056, UPC: 011110975638, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018
  • 1-lb. tray packages containing "ALL NATURAL LAURA'S LEAN BEEF 92% LEAN 8% FAT GROUND BEEF" with product code 95057, UPC: 612669316714, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018
  • 1-lb. tray packages containing "ALL NATURAL LAURA'S LEAN BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT GROUND BEEF" with product code 95058, UPC: 612669317063, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018
  • 1-lb. tray packages containing "PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 90% LEAN - 10% FAT GROUND SIRLOIN" with product code 95063, UPC: 011110969637 and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018
  • 1-lb. tray packages containing "Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN - 7% FAT" with product code 95064, UPC: 01111096920, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018
  • 15-lb. cases containing "JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat Service Case" with Case UPC: 0040404800632 and a "Sell By: 9.APRIL"
  • 15-lb. cases containing "Ground Beef Angus Sirloin 90% Lean 10% Fat Service Case" Case UPC: 0040404800634, and a "Sell By: 9.APRIL"


So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported.
VirginiaIndianaNorth Carolina
