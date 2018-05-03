TWITTER

Twitter asks users to change passwords due to bug

EMBED </>More Videos

Twitter says you should change your password after a bug was discovered recording the login information of hundreds of millions of users. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Twitter is advising its hundreds of millions of users to change their passwords due to a bug.

In a tweet, the company said, "We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone. As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you've used this password."

Click here for their full statement.

Your password could be making it easy for people to hack into your account
EMBED More News Videos

These common passwords could give digital thieves access to your personal data.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologybusinesstwittersocial mediasecuritySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TWITTER
Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet
Co-workers raise money for man who bikes 2 hours to work
Restaurants react to IHOP's name change to IHOb
Alice Johnson's message for Trump after clemency granted
Officer responds to loud noise complaint and joins in on fun
More twitter
TECHNOLOGY
Compulsive video-game playing now a mental health condition
Sprint to end $15 unlimited plan on Friday
What you need to know about the end of net neutrality
Is cell phone insurance worth it?
Facebook made some private posts public for as many as 14M
More Technology
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News