If you've got Szechuan cuisine on your mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new arrival to Midtown, called Wanna Bao, is located at 2708 Bagby St.
This new restaurant is the brainchild of owners Dean and Grace Dee and specializes in both Shanghainese cuisine like xiao long bao (soup dumplings) and crispy-bottom bao, as well as Szechuan dishes like jasmine tea-smoked duck and whiskey shrimp on fire.
Wanna Bao has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Hao Wei C., who reviewed Wanna Bao on April 28, wrote: "This is probably the most traditional Chinese xiao long bao that I have ever tasted in Houston. I come from the southeast part of China. It reminds me of my hometown."
"The bao's skin was thin and not doughy, with plenty of delicious soup inside. The shrimp bao filling had a great texture and just the right amount of snap to the shrimp," Weili H. said, offering other diners a tip: "The menu states that if you pay in cash, you get an 8% discount off the bill, which is great!"
And Michelle S. added: "This really is a HEARTY BISTRO in the neighborhood. Beautiful environment, great service and most importantly BEST food!!!"
Head on over to check it out: Wanna Bao is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
New Szechuan restaurant Wanna Bao opens its doors in Midtown
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories