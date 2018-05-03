New details in 2 sex assaults just hours apart in Montgomery Co.

Deputies say the sexual assault victims were both coaxed into this vehicle by their suspected attacker.

CONROE, Texas
We're learning new details about two Montgomery County sexual assault cases deputies say are linked to a 22-year-old kidnapping suspect now behind bars.

Howard Junius Dixon was arrested Tuesday when a DPS trooper spotted his vehicle.

Dixon was charged for the attempted kidnapping and aggravated kidnapping of two women in Harris County last Saturday.

On Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released new information on the sexual assault charges he also faces.

22-year-old charged for kidnapping and sexual assault crimes on women
22-year-old arrested in connection with 2 attempted kidnappings, Shelley Childers has more.



According to deputies, the first sexual assault happened around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, when the victim was allegedly approached by Dixon at the Dakota Canyon Apartments.

Dixon allegedly coaxed the woman into his car while she waited on a friend to return home.

Once inside the vehicle, deputies said Dixon exposed himself to the woman before sexually assaulting her inside his Toyota sedan.

The woman fought with her attacker and was then able to get away.

WATCH: Victim describes how she escaped her kidnapper
Victim in attempted kidnapping talks to ABC13's Pooja Lodhia.


The second sexual assault happened hours later at 5:30 p.m., when Dixon allegedly drove up next to a 34-year-old woman as she was walking to work.

Deputies said Dixon once again coaxed his alleged victim into his Toyota. That is when deputies said he strangled the victim, causing her to become disoriented and then unconscious.

Dixon allegedly forcing himself on the woman, sexually assaulting her before forcing her out of the vehicle.

He is being held in the Montgomery County jail on a $300,000 bond.
