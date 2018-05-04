HEALTH & FITNESS

5 foods that help prevent osteoporosis

EMBED </>More Videos

5 foods to help prevent osteoporosis

By
Osteoporosis is a common condition in which bones become weak.

While we don't often think of it as a life-threatening condition, recent studies show a connection between bone fractures and premature death.

About 4.5 million American women have osteoporosis. Here are five foods to add to your diet today that experts say could help keep your bones stay strong and healthy.

- Low fat and non-fat milk. If you don't eat dairy, you can find enriched forms of non-dairy milks where calcium is added in. Calcium-fortified juice is also a good option.

- Collard greens. They are a good source of calcium and vitamin K.

- Raisins. They contain a lot of potassium.

- Fatty fish. Salmon is a great option, but you can also try tuna or mackerel to switch it up.

- Brussels sprouts. They are full of vitamin K.

Adding these foods into your diet several times a week could help prevent weak and fragile bones.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthwomen and healthwomen's healthwomens healthfood
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Antibiotic resistance increasing worldwide, doctors say
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
Pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study shows
Soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News